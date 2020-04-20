Panthers owner David Tepper has donated $22 million in COVID-19 relief efforts, according to Forbes

“Generally, when you have a [hurricane], people have lost their possessions and everything else, but in a month or so, they’re back to work and there’s rebuilding that’s going on,” Tepper told Forbes. “Here, it’s people losing their ability to make money, and that time period doesn’t have a certain end, which also creates a specific challenge for what you do with any kind of philanthropy… You want to see how long this lasts, what the government response is, but there are some things you know you need to do now, and some things you know that will not be covered.”