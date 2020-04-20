Panthers owner David Tepper has donated $22 million in COVID-19 relief efforts, according to Forbes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has been stepping up with assisting relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Forbes, Tepper, who is worth about $12 billion, has distributed about $22 million for relief efforts.
Tepper has contributed in for relief efforts for Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and for Hurricane Florence Damage in the Carolinas in 2018.
“Generally, when you have a [hurricane], people have lost their possessions and everything else, but in a month or so, they’re back to work and there’s rebuilding that’s going on,” Tepper told Forbes. “Here, it’s people losing their ability to make money, and that time period doesn’t have a certain end, which also creates a specific challenge for what you do with any kind of philanthropy… You want to see how long this lasts, what the government response is, but there are some things you know you need to do now, and some things you know that will not be covered.”
Much of Tepper’s coronavirus relief efforts focus in New Jersey and the Carolinas.
