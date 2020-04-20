NCDMV call center in Bladen County closed, pending result of employee virus test

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - State officials say the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles Call Center in Bladen County has been temporarily closed while an employee is being tested for the novel coronavirus.
Callers will not be able to get through on the 919-715-7000 customer service line. They are instead encouraged to send any requests for assistance to the NCDOT/DMV Contact Us system at www.ncdot.gov/contact. Go to the section titled Ask NCDMV a Question, and choose the appropriate link.
The call center service will resume operation as soon as it is determined it is safe for the employees to return to work.
Normal staffing at the call center is about 140 customer service operators. But to be within the social distancing parameter recommendations from state and federal health officials, the facility staffing was adjusted to approximately 65 employees.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.