NC Smithfield employees afraid to go to work after co-workers test positive

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - -- The Smithfield Food plant in Tar Heel is trying to keep its doors open, after an undisclosed number of workers tested positive for COVID-19. But we may never know just how many workers have the virus.
One worker, who said he was sent home from the Smithfield plant Monday morning after he began to feel ill and then had gastrointestinal distress, said the hospital wouldn’t test him for COVID-19. Artavis Bethea said medical workers told him to go home and quarantine for 14 days because of his symptoms, but they would not give him a test because he wasn’t elderly or about to die.
Bethea said his direct supervisor and another co-worker were sent home from work last week. Since then he said seven others from the same department have not come back to work but it is not clear why. He understands confidentiality concerns, but thinks with such a highly contagious disease, the right not to get sick, or to at least know how closely you’ve been exposed, should outweigh protecting the privacy of someone who is already sick.
The Tar Heel plant is the largest pork processing plant in the world, and has 5,000 workers to process an average of 30,000 hogs a day. To keep up production, Bethea said plant managers promised them $500 bonuses for not calling out of work during the month of April.
“They’re bribing people to come to work. And I feel like no one is saying stuff about that, no one is investigating that, and I’m like, that’s crazy. They’re telling you to come to work and everyone else is saying to stay home,” Bethea told WECT. Bethea said managers did tell workers to stay home if they are sick, and sent him home immediately when he got sick Monday morning. But he fears some people will risk their safety and others to get the bonus.
“I saw two people working yesterday, they were in the parking lot arguing about the $500 bonus that you get for working the whole month of April. And the guy was saying, ‘You sick and you still trying to come to work and uh, and I’m not having it,'" Bethea recalled.
Workers said they are given personal protective equipment when they arrive at work each day, and that there are plastic partitions that have been put up throughout the plant. But they tell us it is not possible to do their jobs and keep the six foot social distance that has been suggested by health professionals.
We reached out to Smithfield for comment but they have not yet responded.
