NC Smithfield employees afraid to go to work after co-workers test positive

“They’re bribing people to come to work. And I feel like no one is saying stuff about that, no one is investigating that, and I’m like, that’s crazy. They’re telling you to come to work and everyone else is saying to stay home,” Bethea told WECT. Bethea said managers did tell workers to stay home if they are sick, and sent him home immediately when he got sick Monday morning. But he fears some people will risk their safety and others to get the bonus.