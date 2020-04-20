N.C. officials temporarily close one prison to help troubled Neuse Correctional amid COVID-19 outbreak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the N.C. Division of Prisons say they enacted contingency plans to help staff at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro which has been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a news release, Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield was temporarily shuttered over the weekend after transferring inmates to other state prisons and reassigning staff to nearby Neuse Correctional.
State officials say 13 staff members and 330 inmates at Neuse Correctional have tested positive for the novel coronavirus with 98 percent of those infected exhibiting no symptoms.
After the first two infections at the prison were reported on April 2, state and county officials conducted mass testing of the approximately 250 employees and 700 inmates. Another 197 tests are still pending, officials say.
“The staff at Neuse have been working in the toughest conditions, for weeks on end, and desperately needed support,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of the N.C. Division of Prisons. “They are owed everyone’s thanks for their commitment to serving the public, standing tall in their daily responsibilities and helping ensure safety of their co-workers and those in custody.”
Approximately 600 inmates at Neuse were transferred to Southern Correctional Institution in Troy and to the Burke Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Morganton.
Around 100 offenders from Southern Correctional were taken to Tabor Correctional Institution in Columbus County to make room for the incoming offenders from Johnston Correctional.
All inmates involved in these transfers, which were mostly performed on Saturday and after consultation with state health officials, were medically screened before they left and when they arrived. They will remain in a 14-day medical quarantine and will not interact with the general population.
“No offenders from Neuse or any of those exhibiting any symptoms were transferred,” Commissioner Ishee said. “These very strategic moves were done in consultation with medical experts and completed by following CDC guidelines.”
The transportation vehicles were disinfected before and after each trip. The inmates and staff were all outfitted with face masks. The transfers were completed without incident, officials say.
Staff from Johnston Correctional will be arriving at Neuse Correctional over the next few days, according to state officials. Staff at both prisons will receive supplemental pay while on this assignment.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.