Laney Athletic Director featured in “The Last Dance”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Laney High School Athletic Director coached Michael Jordan long before he was known as the greatest of all-time.
Sunday night, Fred Lynch was featured in episode two of the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” that focuses on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season and Jordan.
“Watching last night was exciting,” said Lynch. “I thought it was great but I’m a little biased when it comes to that.”
Lynch and Ron Coley where interviewed a year ago and spoke about Jordan’s playing days for the Buccaneers. “It brought back lots of memories,” said Lynch. “A lot of the games that Mike played in this gym. It was a lot of fun to watch. I think it was more exciting for my family to watch then for me to be on that documentary."
Two Episodes will air every Sunday for the next four weeks.
