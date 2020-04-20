'It’s not something I’ve ever seen in my life’: Hampstead medical professional works front lines at NYC hospital

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WECT) - As of Sunday afternoon’s update from health officials, New York has over 34,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
Healthcare systems in the state have been overwhelmed recently and asked for medical professionals from all over the country to support facility needs during the pandemic.
Deborah Jenks answered the call to help.
“I really volunteered to do it because I knew that as a healthcare provider how bad it would be to be left alone up here," said Jenks. “About 50% of the healthcare workers up here are sick. And then have the influx of patients beyond belief so I came up.”
Jenks is a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and owns Coastal Ridge Health Services in Hampstead. She flew up to NYC at the end of March not completely knowing what to expect.
Jenks had never seen the big apple so empty. She said it was almost eerie.
“I could stand in the middle of Broadway and just take picture,” said Jenks. “All the stores are closed. There’s nobody on the streets.”
Jenks can’t disclose which New York hospital she’s working at. She says she works seven days a week, 12 to 13 hour days.
“I usually get up about 5 a.m. to get ready,” said Jenks. “I have to catch the bus about 6 a.m. I arrive on site at about 6:45 a.m. I get a report from the night residents. Then I look at blood work and see how my patients are doing. Then I do my rounding and monitor patients. I work until about 7 p.m. and get back to the hotel about 8-8:30 p.m.”
Jenks went on to say how everyday brings a new challenge and she wish people could see what it’s like working on the front lines of America’s epicenter.
“If people could see how severe this illness really is... it’s not a game,” said Jenks. “It’s not the flu. It’s not something I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s not something to play with."
Jenks says at another hospital in New York, a 20-year-old with underlying health conditions died while a 92-year-old is about to go home.
“Adults, especially those with underlying conditions, they’re dying,” said Jenks. “It’s not a pretty sight. It’s a horrible thing.”
Jenks says everyday the hospital is flooded with new patients and everyday people die.
“I feel like I’m in a third world country,” said Jenks. “It’s like I’m not in America. Like this can’t ever happen, but it is. It’s happening.”
