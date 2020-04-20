'It’s not something I’ve ever seen in my life’: Hampstead medical professional works front lines at NYC hospital

“I usually get up about 5 a.m. to get ready,” said Jenks. “I have to catch the bus about 6 a.m. I arrive on site at about 6:45 a.m. I get a report from the night residents. Then I look at blood work and see how my patients are doing. Then I do my rounding and monitor patients. I work until about 7 p.m. and get back to the hotel about 8-8:30 p.m.”