Is the beach open?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As many of our area beaches make plans to gradually reopen, each has their own set of rules and regulations.
If you’re having trouble keeping track, the following beaches have announced reopening plans:
The public beach accesses were opened this past weekend. Public parking and restrooms at the public beach accesses remain closed, as the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order is still in effect.
Wrightsville Beach reopened beach accesses Monday at noon with some limitations. The access points are only open for exercise, including jogging, walking and water sports.
Fishing and sunbathing is not allowed. Beach equipment including chairs, towels, umbrellas and coolers are also not allowed.
The parks and town-owned lots will remain closed.
The town of Holden Beach will reopen at noon on Tuesday, April 21 for the purpose of exercise and relaxation.
No congregating will be allowed.
Beginning at noon Tuesday, April 21, all beach accesses will open for walkers, joggers, bicycling and other exercise activities.
All public parking and parking within the town right of ways will continue to be closed.
Public gatherings are limited to no more than 10 persons at all times and at all locations (including the Beach) with required social distancing of 6 feet.
