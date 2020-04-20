Housebound and HYPE: Wilmington DJ creates popular mix during stay-at-home order

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington DJ and nightclub owner used her creative energy to create a mix of tracks that is perfect for your home quarantine.
Edie Senter's Housebound and HYPE is surging in popularity on MixCloud, an online music streaming service that allows users to listen, upload, share and crowdsource radio shows, DJ mixes and podcasts.
Senter’s Housbound and HYPE mix, which you can hear by clicking here (warning: some graphic lyrics), reached the 31st spot in the techhouse category on the site.
Senter, who goes by DJ Milk, can often be seen behind the DJ booth at Pravda and KGB, which she owns with her husband, Dustin Cook, who is a DJ as well.
Last year, Senter opened for Ice Cube, when he performed for the North Carolina Azalea Festival.
What a difference a year makes.
This year, the festival was cancelled and Pravda and KGB are closed due to an executive order by Governor Roy Cooper that shut down many bars and restaurants to slow the pandemic.
To fight the Covid-19 quarantine boredom while the clubs are closed, Senter got out her equipment and put together a mix for friends and family "to bop to while doing dishes."
She was surprised to see it do so well on MixCloud.
The tracks include music from Felguk, Above and Beyond, Nader Razdar, The Cube Guys, Bando (GR), Andreuu and Dmitri Saidi.
One song, titled "House Work" can help serve as inspiration for cleaning out the closet or the other chores many are catching up on during the "Stay at Home" order.
Her message to Wilmington as she waits to get behind the DJ booth again, “We are happy to do our part keeping our downtown community safe, but we anxiously await seeing everyone enjoying Wilmington’s amazing nightlife again!”
