First Alert Forecast: shower and storm threat ending . . . nice April days ahead

As a high pressure system settles over the Cape Fear Region, get set to enjoy a stretch of perhaps not completely but mainly dry and seasonably mild spring weather for Monday night through Wednesday. A speedy low pressure system will spike shower or storm chances more by Thursday. Mild temperatures and some scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend. Catch details on these features in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, or tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!