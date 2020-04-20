First Alert Forecast: rain and slight severe storm threat ongoing...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast as a rain and storm threat continues across the Cape Fear Region. Clusters of locally heavy showers and gusty thunderstorms may prompt occasional severe weather bulletins, so please make sure your WECT Weather App is set to alert you. Hopefully, the core of the severe storm ingredients passes just to the south but, just in case, your awareness is recommended!