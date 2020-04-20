First Alert Forecast: rain and slight severe storm threat ongoing...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast as a rain and storm threat continues across the Cape Fear Region. Clusters of locally heavy showers and gusty thunderstorms may prompt occasional severe weather bulletins, so please make sure your WECT Weather App is set to alert you. Hopefully, the core of the severe storm ingredients passes just to the south but, just in case, your awareness is recommended!
As a high pressure system settles over the Cape Fear Region, get set to enjoy a stretch of perhaps not completely but mainly dry and seasonably mild spring weather for Monday night through Wednesday. A speedy low pressure system will spike shower chances more by Thursday. Catch details on these features in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, or tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
