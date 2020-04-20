‘Everybody wants a date,' Kure Beach Town Council holds off on reopening beach accesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kure Beach Town Council on Monday extended the ban on short-term rentals in town until April 29, 2020.
That is the same day the town’s state of emergency ends, along with the ‘stay at home’ order put in place by New Hanover County Commissioner Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. Council members did not decide to re-open the beaches, unlike several other nearby coastal communities including Wrightsville Beach and Surf City.
“We are still growing cases,” said Mayor Craig Blozinsky. “I don’t think we have a significant amount of information that says we are out of the woods on this. So, we will continue to follow the direction of the public health authorities who know what they are doing, relative to the health of the communities. I would like to get open sooner. But I’m going to follow the experts.”
Council will consider granting lifeguards access to the beaches for training purposes. Mayor Blozinsky said that would allow lifeguards to be ready once the beaches are opened to the public. He said there is also a question on protecting lifeguards should they need to make a rescue and potentially perform CPR on an individual.
The mayor said it’s unlikely that the experts will give a date on when it is safe for beaches to be open.
“Everybody wants a date,” the mayor said. “I think what we are going to do is, we’re going to be told so many days with reduced cases, so many days with fewer deaths. We’re looking for guidance to see when does it make sense to open up so it is safest for all of our citizens. Not only those who are most at risk, but all of them.”
