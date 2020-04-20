“The curve has definitely been flattened”: NHRMC chief physician encouraged by latest trend in COVID-19 cases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The chief physican at New Hanover Regional Center says that while the Cape Fear region is far from out of the woods, he's encouraged by the fact the number of positive cases of COVID-19 is starting to level off.
“The curve has definitely been flattened,” says Dr. Philip Brown, Chief Physician at NHRMC.
Brown says recent models indicate people in the Cape Fear region are following local, state and CDC guidelines and he believes that's the basis for the area flattening the curve.
"Based on our previous predictions when this pandemic first started several weeks ago, we would have expected to have much higher numbers of hospitalizations and deaths than what we have now, so the fact that we are not seeing that absolutely is testimony to the fact that people's behavior is making a difference."
Brown acknowledges the number of positive cases in New Hanover and neighboring counties only reflects patients who have been tested. Still, he says he’s encouraged there are not as many people coming to the hospital with severe cases of the coronavirus as was anticipated at this point in the pandemic. He admits more testing is the only way to get a true reading.
"The number one thing that's got to improve dramatically before we return to anywhere near normal is testing," Brown says. "We have to have a multiple of the amount of testing that we have in order to make it safe. But we also have to have the ability to track people who tests positive through their contacts so that we can make sure that we control the virus."
It's still a dangerous virus. As of Monday, at least 6,764 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina. That's up nearly one-thousand confirmed cases since Friday. According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 179 people have died since mid-March which is more deaths in one month from the coronavirus than the total number of deaths in the state from the entire flu season.
Brown says that’s why he believes until more testing is available, a push to reopen North Carolina and the nation by May 1, is premature.
“That leaves us with a little over a week to get the right kinds of capabilities and I think that’s aggressive because we know every other state is faced with the same sort of shortages in terms of testing resources and then also getting people who can do the tracking part is also important. They need to be trained in how do that,” Brown says. “So May first is premature for a full reopening without question.”
