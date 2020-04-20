Columbus County Schools Superintendent talks online learning, potential return to the classroom next month

“I’m concerned that might have to happen,” she said. “We’re talking about children that are high risk and employees that are high risk. Do they actually come back at that time or do we wait and just see what happens at the beginning of the school year when it comes to bringing those students and staffers back? If we come back based on what’s happened right now, we’re only talking a month away, I don’t know that we wouldn’t need to do something like that (require students to wear masks).”