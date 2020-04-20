On Call: A look at questions received by New Hanover County during COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - From what’s allowed under the stay at home order to the availability of tests, questions related to the novel coronavirus abound.
That’s why, officials said, New Hanover County decided to open its public information line, (910) 798-6800, in the same way they do during a hurricane.
Phones are answered by nurses, many of them school nurses who no longer have schools to go to.
The coronavirus hotline has received more than 2,300 calls from when it was activated on March 18 through April 10. While some of those were hang-ups or wrong numbers, and some of the calls were redacted for privacy, WECT was able to obtain the logs for 1,850 of those calls.
School nurse Julie Kornegay said the subjects of the calls cover a wide range of topics, and callers are in a similarly wide range when it comes to their state of mind.
“There are people who are just plain scared, there are people who are lonely and just want to talk to somebody, there are people who are frustrated because they feel like they are doing everything they can to follow the rules and they are seeing people who aren’t,” she said. “A little bit of everything.”
Nearly half of the calls, 45%, have been “Community Related Questions,” about things like the stay at home order, what qualifies as an essential business, and what social distancing measures are in place.
More than one-third of those calls have been complaints about failures to meet those measures and follow the orders in place.
The other largest category, comprising just under one-third of the total calls, were about symptoms or from someone experiencing an illness.
For nurses used to assessing patients in person, Kornegay said trying to figure out what someone is experiencing by talking to them on the phone has been a learning curve.
“It’s been different than school health because in school health we are assessing patients and answering questions face-to-face and it’s a lot harder to assess and answer questions about a situation when you don’t know the person and you can’t see the person. So it’s been an adjustment in that area," she said.
One frustrating point, she said, has been having to tell callers they don’t meet the criteria for getting a COVID-19 test in New Hanover County.
“People who call in with symptoms are calling wanting to know if they meet the criteria for testing, which has changed two or three times over the course of the past month,” she said. “It’s hard to tell people that they can’t get a test when they really want one.”
Kornegay said there have been rewarding moments — when they are able to tell someone experiencing symptoms they are doing the right thing by staying home, or by explaining social distancing and how that protects someone from spreading or contracting the virus.
“It’s also nice when you can reassure someone that they are doing the right thing and they are OK,” she said.
The call center has a noticeable pattern, one both described by nurses like Kornegay and demonstrated by the call logs.
Whenever there has been a significant change to the protective measures in place there is an uptick in calls.
“Every time a new ordinance or restriction comes out we get a wave of questions,” Kornegay said. “We’ll get a higher influx of questions that day. Or when a restriction is lifted will get question saying ‘Oh, does that mean we can go out on the boat?’”
The numbers show the same pattern — the highest number of calls in one day so far was 130 calls on March 30, the day New Hanover County’s stay at home order went into place, up a full 104 calls from the previous Friday.
New Hanover County’s call center, (910) 798-6800, is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, but voicemails can be left to be returned by a nurse outside of those times.
Brunswick County has set up its own hotline — (910) 253-2339 — for residents where county nurses will available to answer questions and provide information about the virus. The phone line will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. Brunswick County residents can also email coronavirus@brunswickcountync.gov with any questions. Emails sent over the weekend will be answered on the next business day.
Bladen County has activated two hotlines for people having questions about the coronavirus - (910) 872-6291 and 910-872-6292. The hotlines numbers are staffed between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Other Resources:
- Anyone who thinks they have COVID-19 with mild symptoms should stay home and receive treatment via phone or video conference. Healthcare providers should assume these cases are positive.
- A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. You can call 1-866-578-4673 or 1-866-578-HOPE.
- NC 211 will now provide up to date, free and confidential health information about resources in the community. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- Click here for the complete list of North Carolina guidance
- FAQ’s answered by the CDC
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.