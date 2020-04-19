Town of Holden Beach to reopen beaches

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Holden Beach is planning to reopen its beaches for public use later this week.
According to a post made on the town’s official Facebook page, beaches will reopen for the purposes of “exercise and relaxation" starting at noon on Tuesday April 21.
The post also states that no congregating shall be allowed.
This rescinds one of nine measures taken in Amendment No. 5 of the town’s Declaration of State of Emergency issued on April 8. The other eight measures are still in place and will continue to be enforced.
You can view all the details of the new Amendment No. 6 by clicking here.
Yesterday, the town of Surf City reopened their beaches for public use. You can find more on how local residents and business owners feel about the decision here.
