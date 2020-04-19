Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The idea for the ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance" came in 1997, and long before he was NBA commissioner, Adam Silver helped green-light the whole project. The notion began with Andy Thompson, the brother of Mychal Thompson and uncle of Klay Thompson, pitching his idea of chronicling the story of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls to Silver. They made it happen. Without them, this documentary almost certainly wouldn't exist.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Simon Pagenaud has won IndyCar's virtual race for the second straight week. The reigning Indianapolis 500 winner had to hold off Scott Dixon on the final lap. He also had to overcome a dicey sequence with his Team Penske teammates. Will Power made contact with Scott McLaughlin to cause McLaughlin to crash. Then Power and Pagenaud touched as Pagenaud took the lead. Dixon crashed into the back of Pagenaud after the checkered flag. Kyle Busch made his IndyCar iRacing debut and the NASCAR champion finished 13th — higher than he's finished in a NASCAR virtual race.