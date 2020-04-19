First Alert Forecast: storms starting Sunday afternoon, lasting through Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far. Clouds will begin to build as a warm front approaches the Carolinas. A low pressure system will move east along this front increasing the chance for showers and storms Sunday evening into Monday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has much of southeastern North Carolina under a slight risk for severe weather, and southern Brunswick and Columbus Counties under an enhanced risk during this time. The main threats include heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning and damaging wind. Small hail or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either, so be sure to have your WECT Weather app alert notifications turned on before you go to sleep.
Below is a look at the seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington. Remember... on the WECT Weather App, you can view your forecast out to ten days specific to your location.
