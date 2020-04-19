COVID-19 deaths surpass influenza deaths in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The number of COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina has officially surpassed influenza-related deaths.
172 people have died of coronavirus across the state since the first case was reported on March 3rd. The last flu report shows 167 people have died of the flu since the official start of flu season on September 29th. Flu numbers are updated weekly on Thursdays.
The latest numbers from the state show 6,493 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 172 deaths, 465 people curently hospialized and almost 80-thousand people have been tested.
