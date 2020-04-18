Third death reported in Columbus County related to coronavirus

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A third coronavirus-related death has been reported in Columbus County, according to officials.
The latest victim died Saturday while in the hospital. This was one of the previously reported coronavirus cases for the county, which as of today sits at 58 total people. An additional three COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday.
County officials do not intend to release any more information about this person to protect the privacy of the family.
Of the 58 cases in the county, there have been 8 recoveries.
