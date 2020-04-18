Surf City locals, business owners hope re-opening of beach brings life back into economy

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City has opened their beach accesses after weeks of closing them off to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They’re the first beach in our area to open while others remain closed.
Adam Runyan and his wife Tiffany are Surf City locals. Their daughters love the beach, so they’ve had to get creative to keep them occupied by having picnics in the front yard and running around in the backyard.
“They haven’t been out at the beach since probably February when we came down here and walked around, but they love being down here," said Runyan. "When we found out they opened the beach we knew we had to come out right away.”
But families are hoping this will add some normalcy back in their lives. Likewise, businesses are hoping they’ll be able to breathe a sigh of relief also.
“It’s definitely going to be a plus," said George Howard, owner of On Shore Surf Shop. "It’s not going to be what it was, but it’ll be a plus.”
Howard said he hopes his declined sales will start to rise again. They aren’t close to what they were this time last year and he knows what increased foot traffic could do for others shops like his.
“Retail and restaurants will definitely see an increase in revenue, I hope, we really need it," said Howard. "Once his is over with we’re going to need you to come to Surf City. We’re still here and we need you big time.”
Even though the beach accesses are open, the town is still trying to limit who comes and goes. Public parking spaces and restrooms are closed.
But many are now waiting to see if beach towns in other counties will follow suit.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.