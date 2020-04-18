President Trump mentions Wilmington business leader in White House remarks Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At the beginning of his Saturday evening update on the White House coronavirus task force efforts, President Donald Trump specifically mentioned Amy Wright from Wilmington, who is the founder of Bitty & Beaus coffee.
Wright has been one of the small business leaders to be able to take advantage of the money offered in the Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress recently. President Trump pointed out how the money will help Wright’s 120 employees.
“Amy, good luck,” President Trump remarked Saturday evening. “North Carolina. Great place.”
Wright and her husband Ben opened Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in Wilmington in 2016 as a location to employ and advocate for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Wrights have expanded to three other locations on the east coast since opening the Wilmington location.
