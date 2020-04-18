Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has postponed the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, which is under a stay-at-home order into June. NASCAR suspended its season four events into the year when sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. It had listed Martinsville as its first race to resume. NASCAR says it is still committed to running all 36 races this year and will consider holding events without fans. To date, eight races have been postponed.