First Alert Forecast: sunny start Sunday, stormy end

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! We had some showers and storms move across a few neighborhoods this afternoon, associated with a cold front, but that is continuing to push offshore. You’ll actually get to see a lot of stars out tonight with mostly clear skies!
Mostly sunny skies to start the day tomorrow, but clouds will begin to build as a warm front approaches the Carolinas. A low pressure system will move east along this front increasing the chance for showers and storms Sunday evening into Monday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has much of southeastern North Carolina under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow. Main threats will be heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning and damaging wind. So be sure to have your WECT Weather app notifications turned on to get alerts, and to track radar!
Below is a look at the 7 day forecast for Wilmington. On the WECT Weather App you can check out the 10 day forecast specific to your backyard or on the go!
