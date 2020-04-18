Bladen Community College’s President gives update on final exams, graduation

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen Community College’s President, Amanda Lee, posted an official statement and update to Bladen Online.
In the statement, Lee thanked the staff and faculty for working from home to keep the college operational. She also thanked the students who are working to adjust during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lee went on to write that the campus remains open for appointments and essential visits. Essential visits may include accessing a computer or visiting our food pantry, you can email BCClibrary@Bladencc.edu to set up an appointment.
Lee says it looks unlikely that face-to-face classes will resume this semester.
Final exams will be decided and addressed on a class-by-class basis. Lee said students should address their instructors if there are specific questions.
Graduation ceremonies are currently being assessed. Lee says they are exploring creative alternatives to celebrate the graduates.
Early registration for Fall 2020 courses ends April 30.
To stay up to date, visit the college’s website or email Lee directly.
