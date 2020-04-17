Wilmington police looking for two suspects in hit and run

Wilmington police looking for two suspects in hit and run
By WECT Staff | April 17, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 10:50 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for two people it says are suspects in a hit and run.

According to WPD officials, officers responded to the 4100 block of Oleander Drive in reference to a hit and run in the parking lot of a business at approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 10.

The victim told police she was inside the business when she looked out the window to see a white van with two occupants back into her vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.

The Wilmington Police Department is looking for two people it says are suspects in a hit and run.
The Wilmington Police Department is looking for two people it says are suspects in a hit and run. (Source: WPD)
The Wilmington Police Department is looking for two people it says are suspects in a hit and run.
The Wilmington Police Department is looking for two people it says are suspects in a hit and run. (Source: WPD)

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.