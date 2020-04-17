“We want them to still participate as if they are going to the prom”: Parent organizes virtual prom for area students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The show must go on and that includes prom as well!
A virtual prom will take place, Saturday, April 25 via Zoom thanks to a local parent.
"It will be virtual so any school will be able to attend with a Zoom invite," says Roderick Bell, a parent and organizer of the event.
Bell, who is known in the community as the co-founder of the Port City Track Club came up with the idea after proms across the Cape Fear were cancelled or postponed due to the Stay at Home order issued by Governor Roy Cooper. Bell, who has a daughter in New Hanover County schools says the virtual prom is opened to students in all surrounding counties.
“I was just going to do local schools but got so much feedback to open it up,” Bell says. “Zoom let’s me have up to 1,000 people attend.”
Bell has partnered with Bigg B, a DJ with Coast 97.3 to provide the music.
“The Holiday Inn on Market Street is allowing me to use their meeting space for Bigg B to set up his DJ equipment. We will be the only ones there and will broadcast via Zoom for those attending.”
Bell, who is also a project manager at Corning, says many parents and students have been disappointed by the disruption and wanted to give students the ability to experience what most prom-aged kids look forward to every year.
“We want them to still participate as if they are going to the prom. Taking pics, having dinner with their families. Bigg B will be playing music and they will be dancing at home, of course, but Zoom will allow then to see each other. If some did have dates, it will be up to parents if they invite them to their house.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.