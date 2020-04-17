UNCW women’s soccer signs former Hoggard keeper

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - UNCW Head Women’s Soccer Coach Chris Neal has announced the addition of Wilmington native Blair Barefoot to the Seahawks’ roster for the 2020 season.
Barefoot, a 5-8 goalkeeper, returns to the Port City after spending her freshman year as a member of the women’s basketball team at Lenoir-Rhyne.
“We are excited to add Blair to the squad,” Neal said. “She is a tremendous athlete and student. Blair is also a native of Wilmington, so we are excited to add a true Seahawk!”
In her lone season at Lenoir-Rhyne, Barefoot appeared in 29 games with 12 starts for the Bears. She averaged 5.0 points per game, including a season-high 12 points against Lees McRae in a 75-54 victory on Nov. 20, 2019.
Barefoot also tallied 52 assists, including a season-high six assists in the regular season finale against Catawba.
Barefoot, who did not play soccer at Lenoir-Rhyne, was a two-sport standout locally at John T. Hoggard High School.
She led the Vikings to an 80-9-11 record over her four-year soccer career, with four Mideastern Conference championships and a pair of appearances in the state semifinals.
A First-Team All-Conference, All-Area, All-State and All-Region selection as a senior, Barefoot received Mideastern Conference Player of the Year honors and earned runner-up distinction as the 2018-19 Wilmington Star News Female Athlete of the Year.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.