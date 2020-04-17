UNCW big man transferring to St. Louis University

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW men’s basketball player Marten Linssen has transferred to St. Louis University.
The redshirt sophomore entered his name into the transfer portal on April 6th.
The Dusseldorf, Germany native started 29 games for the Seahawks last season and averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Linssen started his playing career at Valparaiso before transferring to UNCW.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining at St. Louis and can play immediately.
