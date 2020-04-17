North Topsail students adapting to school news production from home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Working at home has its challenges for a group of kids tasked with producing their school newscast.
Fifth grade students at North Topsail Elementary are tasked with this job.
"We’re going to try this,’” said music teacher and co-advisor, Bethany Borden. “The students have been amazing at picking different shots in their homes using props and just being responsible about doing this from home.”
The future journalists and meteorologists take turns reading the day’s announcements and weather forecasts, respectively. They use cell phones, and tablets, some of the same technology professional broadcasters, like those at WECT, are using to work remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Borden and the students alike say the daunting task of putting together these videos wouldn’t be possible without the help of parents.
“My parents have just been a really big contribution to getting the recording done. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them,” said Landon, a student seen wearing scuba gear in a recent video.
“My mom help me set everything up," added classmate, Faysion. “She gave me some of the ideas of the props.”
Borden now edits and uploads it from her iPhone to YouTube for North Topsail elementary students, and the world to see. She says they are learning new skills to adapt to the changes.
“A lot of kids these days are obviously big into YouTube and other streaming services, so they’re familiar with it and they just took the reins,” added Borden. “We’ve got a lot of good feedback from people subscribing to the channel. It’s been nice to see the support.”
To see what the students have put together, check out their YouTube Page.
