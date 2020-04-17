Neighbors rally in an effort to re-open Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A few dozen people marched throughout Carolina Beach Friday, pushing to reopen the beach.
The Re-Open NC rally led to the doorsteps of Carolina Beach Town Hall and was just a small piece of the growing unrest to jump start the national economy.
While there wasn't a large number of people involved, and many in the town want to continue social distancing, organizer Bobby McConville said the rally was about making a statement.
The group feels like there is a responsible way to get businesses and the beach back open and still follow CDC guidelines.
Many of the protesters who showed up aren’t currently working and believe there could be severe long term consequences if the economy doesn’t get back up and running soon.
On the flip side, there were a few protesters who showed up Friday in favor of keeping everything closed until the spread of COVID-19 drops.
Earlier this week, the mayor of Wrightsville Beach announced on the town’s Facebook page Wednesday night that the beach will likely open back up soon but with limited access.
The Town of Surf City announced Friday the public will be allowed access to the beach again Saturday morning, but public parking and restrooms will remain closed.
