NCDHHS assembles testing surge workshop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services assembled a Testing Surge Workgroup to develop a plan to increase testing, expand testing sites and options, and address testing supply challenges, including the availability of personal protective equipment.
The workgroup is composed of internal NCDHHS staff and leaders from the public and private sector. The group held its first meeting Friday.
Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday, a partnership with three UNC, Duke and ECU to use testing and tracing to help determine how far the disease has spread in the state.
“This is part of a coordinated statewide effort to better understand the true number of COVID-19 infections,” Cooper said.
Earlier this week, Cooper laid out an updated plan for combating COVID-19.
The plan focuses on increasing testing capacity, expanding testing sites and addressing supply challenges; ramping up staffing and technology to determine who has been exposed when someone tests positive; and analyzing new data, including number of new cases, hospitalizations, deaths, protective equipment, supplies, hospital capacity and more.
“We want to get back to work, but at the same time preventing our hospitals from getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients,” Governor Roy Cooper said.
Cooper said this won’t be like flipping a switch to turn on the economy, but compared it to a dimmer switch that gradually brings light to the room. He described that some typical activities like going to a restaurant may look and feel different with fewer people or tables in the dining room. Sporting events and concerts may not be able to have in person attendance for some time.
Friday, Cooper said he was happy to see the national guidance on opening up economies matched much of what the state already laid out, but said North Carolina needs more federal assistance with testing in order to gain the confidence to ease restrictions.
