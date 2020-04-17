N.C. Zoo opens online poll to help name new baby rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina Zoo is asking for the public’s help in naming its new female baby rhino.
The new calf, who was born to mom Linda and dad Stormy on Feb. 24, weighed approximately 80-90 pounds at birth. This was the second rhino birth his year at the zoo, and the fourth in the last two years.
Starting at noon on Friday, the public can access a poll here where it can rank four names, in order of their favorites, chosen by the zoo’s rhino zookeepers.
- Rubybelle (ru-bee-bell): name of a young female rhino rescued after her mother was poached in South Africa
- Etosha (ee-toe-sha): for Etosha National Park in Namibia where the Zoo has an anti-poaching conservation program.
- Jojo (joe-joe): one of the keepers of rhino Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. Jojo and Sudan’s story was featured in the documentary movie "Kifaru" which showed at RiverRun International Film Festival in 2019.
- Kendi (ken-dee): African origin – means loved one in Swahili
Voting closes at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 24. A special surprise guest will announce the winning name on May 4.
