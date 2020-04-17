More positive coronavirus tests reported at Columbus County nursing facility

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After testing the more one hundred residents at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Columbus County, officials there say a total of 7 clients have tested positive for coronavirus. That means there are three more identified cases since the last test results last week.
Liberty Commons initially reported some coronavirus cases two weeks ago. One employee also tested positive.
All of those diagnosed with coronavirus are considered stable and report no respiratory issues, according to a news release. They are being treated in isolation in their rooms. The center, along with other nursing facilities across the state, are using “enhanced precautions,” including the use of masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.
Liberty Commons officials say staff is screened prior to work each day.
