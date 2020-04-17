Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
More than 10% of SC labor force jobless during outbreak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the fourth straight week, the number of people who live or work in South Carolina saying they lost their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak has gone up, with the number of claimants since the pandemic began now representing more than 10% of the state’s labor force. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday that nearly 88,000 people in the state filed for unemployment for the week ending April 11. In the four weeks since the pandemic began, the agency said it has processed more than 268,000 claims, about 11% of the total labor force.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BACKYARD CAMPING
SC Christian scouting group wants virtual backyard camp out
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Christian scouting group based in South Carolina is encouraging families to camp out Friday night. But instead of going deep in the wilderness, Trail Life USA wants folks to bring their laptops and cellphones into their tents in their backyards around the country and join together in a virtual night around the campfire. Trail Life USA CEO Mark Hancock says creating good memories, like a night under the stars, is critical for families especially in times such as the current coronavirus outbreak. Trail Life USA was created in 2013 as a Christian-based alternative to the Boy Scouts. It has 800 troops in 50 states and some 30,000 members.
OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING-25 YEARS LATER
25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, anxiety remains high
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Americans have been through a lot in the 25 years since the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people, including foreign wars, mass shootings and the deadly Sept. 11 attacks. But on April 19, 1995, the attack on the nation’s heartland shocked Americans out of their sense of security. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has canceled the ceremony for 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak, denying the chance to collectively grieve a past tragedy because a current one is unfolding. Instead it will offer a one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing.
LEGISLATURE RETURNS
SC governor offers June special session because of COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster is promising he will call the South Carolina General Assembly back at the time of their choosing if they don’t want to meet in the next month because of the cornavirus. The Legislature’s term ends by law on May 14 and the House and Senate couldn’t agree last week on a bill allowing a special session and spending after June 30 if a budget isn't passed. House Speaker Jay Lucas immediately agreed. Senate President Harvey Peeler called the governor's letter a welcome insurance policy even though he would rather meet sooner if it is safe.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICKEN PROCESSOR
Sales of chicken by processor causes traffic jam at one site
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sales of chicken products by a North Carolina-based processor directly to the public as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak led to a traffic jam at the State Farmers Market. News sources report buyers driving up to the House of Raeford sale on Thursday backed up Raleigh's Centennial Parkway and Lake Wheeler Road, which is the access to the farmers market from Interstate 40. State Department of Transportation personnel closed the Lake Wheeler Road exit off the interstate and detoured traffic around the area. House of Raeford is selling chicken in North Carolina and three other states. More sales are scheduled for Friday.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina's Graham outraised by Democratic challenger
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In his pursuit of a fourth term representing South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been outraised for the first time by his Democratic challenger, in a record-breaking quarterly period that sets up a competitive multimillion-dollar campaign leading into the general election. Democrat Jaime Harrison's campaign says he took in $7.36 million in the first three months of 2020. Graham took in $5.6 million during the same period, a total his campaign said was achieved despite holding no fundraisers during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as well as during the first two weeks of the quarter, due to the new coronavirus outbreak.