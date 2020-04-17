Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — Michael Jordan says his final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a “trying year.” Jordan told Good Morning America on Thursday via video conference from his home in Florida that the Bulls were all trying to enjoy that year "knowing (the dynasty) was coming to an end." Jordan appeared on the show to promote the “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series focused on the final year of the 90′s Chicago Bulls dynasty that won six NBA titles in eight years. It begins airing on ESPN and internationally on Netflix Sunday night.