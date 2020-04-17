First Alert Forecast: sunny with storms in the middle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast is solid on sunshine for Friday and the middle of next week. In Friday’s case: the bright April rays will team up with a mellow south breeze to cook temperatures up to afternoon highs in the seasonable lower and middle 70s.
A wavy front will focus chances for showers and even a marginal risk for severe storms between Saturday and Monday. A 72-hour wash-out? No! But these rain and storm odds may help you plan: 50% Saturday, 10% Saturday night, 30% Sunday, 70% Sunday night, and 50% Monday.
Thanks for staying alert and plugged into your First Alert Forecast on TV and online! And remember: your WECT Weather App’s interactive radar can help you track and / or dodge any rain-clouds, and its extended forecast section can give you a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.