First Alert Forecast: stormy pattern setting up over the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast is solid on sunshine for Friday and the middle of next week. In Friday’s case: the bright April rays will team up with a mellow south breeze to cook temperatures up to afternoon highs in the seasonable lower and middle 70s.
A wavy front will focus chances for showers and even a marginal risk for severe storms between Saturday and Monday. A 72-hour wash-out? No! But these rain and storm odds may help you plan: 50% Saturday, 10% Saturday night, 30% Sunday, 70% Sunday night, and 50% Monday.
After the a bumpy start to the week, full sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday along with continued afternoon highs in the 70s. The next wave of low pressure will pass through the Carolinas Thursday into Friday.
