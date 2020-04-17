DES to triple its staff to help with surge in unemployment claims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - By the end of next week, the N.C. Division of Employment Security says it plans to have more than three times its original staffing in place to help with the surge in unemployment benefits it has received due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DES, which had a staff of approximately 500 before the pandemic, expects to have more than 1,600 people working to process claims and issue payments.
Since the outbreak, the DES already has added 403 people to its staff:
- 95 time-limited and temporary staff
- 100 N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions staff
- 200 private call center agents
- 6 N.C. Department of Information Technology staff
- 2 N.C. Department of Agriculture print operators
The DES plans to have an additional 600 private call center agents and 100 Division of Workforce Solutions staff in place by the end of next week.
“This will be the largest number of people working to provide unemployment benefits in North Carolina’s history,” said Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary of the Division of Employment Security. “We are prepared to take whatever steps we need to take to deliver the help North Carolinians need during these difficult times.”
In the last month, more than 630,000 people have filed for unemployment insurance benefits in North Carolina. DES officials say they have paid out a total of more than $350 million to more than 210,000 people for unemployment claims effective as of March 15.
This week, DES completed implementation of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which pays an additional $600 in weekly unemployment insurance to eligible claimants. Eligible North Carolinians now are receiving these payments.
DES estimates its online filing system will be ready to accept claims around April 25 for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is a program for individuals not eligible for regular unemployment insurance.
The division also is continuing to work on a timeline to provide Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which is the federal program that allows for up to 13 additional weeks of benefits.
Updates about eligibility and how to apply for these benefits can be found at here.
