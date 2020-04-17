COVID-19 testing lags for residents admitted to NC’s nursing homes

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Nursing home and rehab centers are the most vulnerable to the devastation the coronavirus is capable of. Between the age and medical conditions of the residents and the potential for spread, the consequences of the virus getting inside are dire.
Caretakers are working overtime to keep residents, who have been locked down for weeks now, safe from those still interacting with the outside world. Staff are taking all the precautions they can, but many administrators are concerned that patients being discharged from hospitals are not always tested before being admitted to their facilities.
It’s a problem President and CEO of the NC Health Care Facilities Association Adam Scholar acknowledges is a serious concern.
Federal health agencies recommend testing every new resident admitted to a facility, if available, but like much of the nation, testing kit shortages and lab setbacks have made that a challenge.
“We’re moving in that direction and advocating for that. The strains really have been on the supply and turnaround time on the tests,” Scholar said. “I do think progress is being made on both fronts. We have consistently advocated to state officials the need for more testing, particularly for those patients transferring from a hospital to a skilled nursing facility, so it has been an issue. It in some area continues to be an issue and were advocating for more testing for that population.”
The state has prioritized skilled nursing facilities and hospitalized patients, but testing is still falling short.
Facilities have no way of knowing what their newest residents have been exposed to, and because testing isn’t always an option, they’re forced to treat each patient as if they have the virus.
Not every facility can do that; Some are forced to say no to incoming patients.
Creating isolation wards puts a strain on staffing, critical personal protective equipment and increases the workload for caretakers already under extra stress due to social distancing requirements. Earlier this month, nursing homes had to cancel group activities, suspend group dining and begin using personal protective equipment when interacting with staff to slow the spread of the virus.
“I think Governor Cooper said it well the other week when he said ‘in the best of circumstances this is doing the lords work,’ and I think all that work continues but against that backdrop...The workload on the caregivers has increased as we restrict visitation, as we end communal dining, as we end communal activities in an effort to socially distance,” Scholar said.
