Covering COVID-19: Anchoring news from home not as easy as you think (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“There are certainly some pluses to this, but there are certainly some minuses as well,” Frances said while doing this interview from the couch in her living room. “You really don’t have to worry about what shoes you have on, because nobody is going to see them. It’s nice when I need a snack, I can run to the kitchen instead of going to the snack machine or going out to get something to eat. But it’s lonely here. There’s nobody here but me and the cat. (Editor’s note: Fran’s husband Joe lives in Raleigh during the week, and they see each other on weekends.) So that part is strange. You know we’ve got a lot of people in the newsroom. You’re right next to me Jon, I can chit-chat with you about whatever. Ashlea is just feet away, I can just turn around and talk to her. So, I really miss that. I really do.”