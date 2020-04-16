Woman injured in shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting near the 1300 block of S. 4th Street.
According to a spokesperson with New Hanover County Dispatch, the victim was sent to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
No word yet on possible suspects or arrests.
WPD shared information about the shooting on Twitter shortly after midnight on Thursday. Officials say more details are to come.
This is a developing story. WECT will share updates as they become available here.
