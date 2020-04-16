Wilson Center announces cancellation of Bandstand shows

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilson Center announced on Thursday that two upcoming shows of the PNC Broadway Series presentation of Bandstand have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Both shows were initially scheduled for May 2
Officials say the national tour of Bandstand was forced to end early due to health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
“Ticket holders for each of the two originally scheduled Wilson Center performances – at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – will be contacted via e-mail regarding the status of their tickets,” officials stated in a news release.
For additional information, ticket holders should visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com/event-status/.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.