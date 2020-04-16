Wilmington police seek driver of truck involved in hit and run

Wilmington police are seeking the driver of a truck involved in hit and run on Wednesday. (Source: Wilmington Police Department/Twitter)
By WECT Staff | April 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 3:03 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are seeking the driver of a truck involved in hit and run on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the police department, the accident happened at the intersection of Wrightsville Avenue and Independence Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Police say the suspect truck had multiple ladders on it.

If you can identify the truck or the driver/ owner, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or submit an anonymous tip here.

