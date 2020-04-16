UNCW men’s basketball team signs three recruits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - New head men’s basketball coach Takayo Siddle hasn’t wasted any time in bringing exceptional talent to the UNCW men’s basketball program, landing two of North Carolina’s top high school stars and a transfer from Big East power St. John’s.
Siddle, who took over the position on March 13, announced the addition of Jajuan Carr (Pender HS/Rocky Point, N.C.), Jamahri Harvey (Northwood Temple Academy/Moravian Prep/Fayetteville, N.C.) and Ian Steere (Northwood Temple Academy/St. John’s/Sanford, N.C.) to the Seahawk roster for 2020-21. Siddle and his staff have one more scholarship to complete their first recruiting class.
“We wanted to bring in committed students with high character as well as talented basketball players,” said Siddle. “We certainly checked all the boxes with these young men.
“All three guys are from North Carolina. Recruiting in-state talent will always be a top priority for our staff. Our assistant coaches deserve a lot of credit for recruiting these guys. We’re excited about this class. It was paramount as we continue to grow this proud program.”
Jajuan Carr6-2, 180, Guard
Pender High SchoolRocky Point, N.C.
Averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game…Powered Pender HS to 20-8 record and second round of NCHSAA 1A Playoffs…Exploded for 48 points in 92-79 victory over East Carteret…Voted First-Team All-Conference in Coastal 8…Named Player of the Year in Coastal 8…Selected First-Team All-Tournament in Coastal 8…Tabbed First-Team All-District 2…Voted Player of the Year in District 2…Selected Third-Team All-State by MaxPreps…Named Wilmington Star-News Player of the Year.
Siddle On Carr: “Jajuan is a great addition. He will provide a great deal of versatility with his ability to affect the game in so many different ways. He’s a fierce and tough competitor, which will allow him to have an immediate impact. He’s a local product and will be a huge asset to both our basketball program and the UNCW community. We are very fortunate to have him.”
Jamahri Harvey6-5, 175, Guard
Northwood Temple Academy/Moravian Preparatory SchoolFayetteville, N.C.
Played at Northwood Temple Academy before attending Moravian Preparatory School…Averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals in senior season at Northwood Temple Academy…Shot 42.9 percent from long distance…Led Moravian Prep’s Lions to 32-3 record in 2019-20…Averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals at Moravian Prep…Shot 51 percent behind arc for AAU squad Team Loaded…Helped team capture Phenom Hoops state championship.
Siddle On Harvey: “Jamahri is a special talent and we’re fortunate to have him. He’s very unique because he can really score the basketball. He has the chance to be an elite defender at this level. The combination of his size, skill and athleticism makes him a perfect fit for our system. Jamahri is a great basketball player, but also a young man with outstanding character. I’m excited about coaching him.”
Ian Steere
6-9, 245, Forward
Northwood Temple Academy/St. John’s
Sanford, N.C.
Began career at NC State before transferring to St John’s…Four-star recruit out of high school, according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports…Attended Northwood Temple Academy as senior…Standout at Wesleyan Christian Academy as junior, leading team to 28-5 record and runner-up finish at NCISAA 3A State Championship.
At St. John’s: Played in six games for Red Storm…Averaged 0.7 points and 0.2 rebounds in 3.3 minutes per contest…Made St. John’s debut against No. 16/17 Arizona after sitting out first semester due to NCAA transfer regulations…Sank both of his free throw tries against the Wildcats (Dec. 21)…Tallied two points, one rebound and one block against No. 18/18 Seton Hall at MSG on Jan. 28, 2020.
At N.C. State: Played one game for Wolfpack before transferring to St. John's for second semester…Scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in five minutes versus Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 6, 2018.
Siddle On Steere: “Ian is one of the most explosive interior players in the country. One of our main goals was to improve our team’s athleticism and skill level and Ian provides both. I’ve known Ian for a few years now and this will be my second time coaching him. It has been great watching him mature, both on and off the court. I’m looking forward to growing our relationship and helping him reach his goals.”
