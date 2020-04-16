Two Wilmington businesses robbed at gunpoint, search underway for suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are looking for the person who robbed two businesses at gunpoint.
The armed robberies happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night. The first one happened at a store in the 2400 block of Carolina Beach Rd. Police say one of the employees stated they were working behind the register when a male suspect walked in and demanded money. The victim told police another employee walked out from a back room and the suspect got scared and ran out empty-handed.
About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of Carolina Beach Rd. after reports of an armed robbery there. Police say the robber fit the same description as the suspect in the first robbery. This time the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’11”- 6’2”, weighing 200-240 pounds, wearing a black ski mask with a black , grey pants or sweat pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com to remain anonymous.
