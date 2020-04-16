Two people facing armed robbery, kidnapping charges in Brunswick Co.

Two people facing armed robbery, kidnapping charges in Brunswick Co.
Melissa Patton and Mike Daniels (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff | April 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 1:00 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were armed with a gun during a robbery earlier this week, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Daniels, 38, and Melissa Patton, 24, each have been charged with:

  • robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • three counts of second-degree kidnapping
  • three counts of felony conspiracy

According to arrest warrants, Daniels and Patton were armed with a handgun when they conspired to rob three people on April 13. They allegedly took a wallet and approximately $1,900 in cash from one of the victims.

Daniels is being held under a $400,000 bond while Patton’s bond is set at $350,000, according to online records.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.