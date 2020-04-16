Two people facing armed robbery, kidnapping charges in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were armed with a gun during a robbery earlier this week, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Mike Daniels, 38, and Melissa Patton, 24, each have been charged with:
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- three counts of second-degree kidnapping
- three counts of felony conspiracy
According to arrest warrants, Daniels and Patton were armed with a handgun when they conspired to rob three people on April 13. They allegedly took a wallet and approximately $1,900 in cash from one of the victims.
Daniels is being held under a $400,000 bond while Patton’s bond is set at $350,000, according to online records.
