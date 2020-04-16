Singing for Their Supper: raising money to feed your neighbors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to assist local food banks during their COVID-19 response, music artists are lending their voice during a one hour televised event in “Singing for their Supper.”
Musical artists include North Carolina’s own Scotty McCreery, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, and Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket.
Viewers will have the opportunity to donate to the #CapeFearStrong Virtual Food Drive benefiting the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
“Singing for their Supper” will air across more than half of the Gray TV markets, including WECT on Saturday, April 18, beginning at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.