Second person dies in Columbus County due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Health Department reported a second death related to COVID-19 Thursday night.
The person died Thursday while in a hospital nearby. This was one of the previously identified cases in Columbus County, according to a release. No other information on the person will be released.
There are currently 50 total COVID-19 cases in Columbus County, with 8 people recovering. The numbers spiked Thursday with an additional ten cases reported.
