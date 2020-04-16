Reflections on Life: Living wills, medical directives and other paperwork in the era of COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 crisis has many of us re-evaluating our priorities.
Brunswick County residents Katy O’Neil and John Hutton never expected to find themselves discussing their last will and testament while stuck in isolation aboard a cruise ship.
The Coral Princess was stricken with coronavirus cases and it was more than 30 days before they were both, asymptomatic, allowed to come home.
Two days later, having been in quarantine at home after their travel, Katy tested positive.
“People need to know that they can be asymptomatic and still possibly be spewing it across the grocery store,” she said.
She considers herself lucky; she has a mild case and fully expects to recover.
This experience, however, has changed things and after discussing their last will and testament aboard the cruise ship, she now intends to actually file the advanced medical directive paperwork that’s sat in her desk at home for months.
“This has made me realize that, that I don’t want somebody else to decide for me," she said. "It also made me look around the house and say I have a lot of stuff. What’s going to happen with all of this stuff?”
Conversations like those between Katy O'Neil and her husband are highly encouraged.
Dr. Leelee Thames of NHRMC, said “from a physician’s perspective, I would highly recommend it even if we didn’t have a pandemic."
“I even have all that prepared just because anything can happen,” Thames said. "Whether there’s a pandemic or not it’s really important for us to be fully engaged in our healthcare and really not leave that to chance as to what happens when you are able to make those decisions.”
When it comes to advanced care and end-of-life planning, lawyers refer to the “Big Four” forms which include:
- Your Last Will and Testament
- Durable Powers of Attorney
- Healthcare Powers of Attorney
- Advanced Medical Directive
- [Look for descriptions of each document at the end of this article.]
There are many free and local resources available to help, including programming with Lower Cape Fear Life Care, where Jason Clamme encourages everyone to not fear these conversations.
“I would say to not wait. There’s an old cliché that it’s better to be 10 years too early than one day too late,” Clamme said. "Our position is that this really is a gift to your family and if you can take any of the stress, any of the anxiety, any of the unknown off their hearts off their plates then it’s a gift. It’s a good thing to do.”
Clamme offers a few tips for getting started:
- Complete your own paperwork first, and offer to share your view before asking for someone else’s
- Take it slow, piece by piece
- Don’t attempt to complete everything in one sitting
“If you wait till a crisis happens, if you’re in the midst of a health care issue," Clamme said. "You throw in emotions, you throw in grief, you throw in financial [concerns], you throw all these kinds of things in there and those decisions become even harder.”
Patients can ask their nurse for help getting paperwork together with the help of social workers, and the hospital also offers information via the VitaLine at 910-815-5188.
“I can speak from personal experience when your loved one passes or they are in the hospital and they are facing the end of life it’s so comforting to know and not only to know but to have it in writing their wishes, said Attorney James Price.
In North Carolina, many of these documents must be witnessed and notarized. Attorneys are considered essential services and many continue to work with varying hours or policies to adhere to social distancing rules.
WHAT ELSE IS LEGAL, EXACTLY?
Let’s say you’ve written down your brief wishes in a letter or note at home. Will that hold up? Price says, it depends. In that event, its referred to as a Holographic Will by the North Carolina Legislature.
For a Holographic Will to be valid it must:
- Be handwritten by the person it belongs to
- Include the author’s name and/or signature (I.e., “I, John Doe, leave all my possessions to Jane Doe.”)
- Be found in a place of safe-keeping
Price suggests you seek legal counsel if possible to ensure your document holds up and that your final wishes will be carried out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EXPLANATION OF DOCUMENTS
Provided by James Price, Price & Williams
The Last Will & Testament- Our laws regarding Wills are found in Chapter 31 of the North Carolina General Statutes. A Will is the legal instrument that transfers your property to your loved ones when you pass away. Without a Will, the North Carolina Intestacy Laws found in Chapter 29 of the North Carolina General Statutes apply. These laws ATTEMPT to distribute your property to your heirs when you die, but may not always do so the same way YOU would divide your property. So, everyone needs a Will. If you have minor children, you DEFINITELY need a Will. Your Will is where you specify GUARDIANSHIP PROVISIONS for minor children should both parents pass away. Wills are monumentally important, and during this difficult time of uncertainty when a lot of us are looking inward, preparing or updating your Will is a very appropriate action item you can control.
Durable Powers of Attorney- A Durable Power of Attorney is designed to afford a person the opportunity to appoint an AGENT who can make important financial decisions on your behalf should you become incapacitated and unable to manage your own financial affairs. For example, heaven forbid the hypothetical that you or someone you love should become infected with COVID-19 and subsequently become unable to manage important financial decisions. In that case, if you have prepared a Durable Power of Attorney beforehand, then your appointed Agent will be legally empowered to look after your and manage your financial affairs during the time period when you cannot do so yourself. Our laws regarding Durable Powers of Attorney are located in Chapter 32 of the North Carolina General Statutes, and were substantially revised in January of 2018 by the North Carolina Uniform Power of Attorney Act. Check with your attorney to make sure your Durable Power of Attorney is updated, if necessary.
Health Care Powers of Attorney- Our laws regarding Health Care Powers of Attorney are also found in Chapter 32 of the North Carolina General Statutes. What is a Health Care of Power of Attorney and why do I need one? The North Carolina General Assembly has recognized that, as a matter of public policy, you have a fundamental right to make your own health care decisions, as well as the right to appoint an agent to make those decisions for you should you become incapacitated. Among other things, most Health Care Powers of Attorney are designed to give your appointed agent the authority to consent or withhold consent within the context of making important health care decisions on your behalf. Other items commonly addressed in a Health Care Power of Attorney are mental health care decisions, preferences related to anatomical gifts, and the authority to withhold or remove life prolonging measures in the absence of an Advanced Health Care Directive, or Living Will.
Advanced Health Care Directive or Right to a Natural Death, also known as the “Living Will”
A Living Will provides a person the opportunity to decide, in advance, to withhold or remove life prolonging measures under certain dire medical conditions, which are most commonly related to the irreversible loss of cognitive abilities, permanent and irreversible loss of consciousness, or brain death. Speaking from personal experience, a Living Will can be very comforting and reassuring when facing end of life decisions for a loved one. The burden making the decision is lifted, as the decision has already been made in advance by your loved one.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.