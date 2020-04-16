Reflections on Life: Living wills, medical directives and other paperwork in the era of COVID-19

The Last Will & Testament- Our laws regarding Wills are found in Chapter 31 of the North Carolina General Statutes. A Will is the legal instrument that transfers your property to your loved ones when you pass away. Without a Will, the North Carolina Intestacy Laws found in Chapter 29 of the North Carolina General Statutes apply. These laws ATTEMPT to distribute your property to your heirs when you die, but may not always do so the same way YOU would divide your property. So, everyone needs a Will. If you have minor children, you DEFINITELY need a Will. Your Will is where you specify GUARDIANSHIP PROVISIONS for minor children should both parents pass away. Wills are monumentally important, and during this difficult time of uncertainty when a lot of us are looking inward, preparing or updating your Will is a very appropriate action item you can control.