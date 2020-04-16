Port of Wilmington opens new refrigerated container yard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Port of Wilmington now is equipped to handle more refrigerated containers than ever with the completion of a new refrigerated container yard.
According to officials with the N.C. State Ports Authority, the $14 million project boosts the port’s on-terminal refrigerated container (reefer) plugs from 235 to 775 with the ability to expand to more than 1,000 plugs in the second phase of the project.
“North Carolina Ports has become a critical gateway for the movement of refrigerated cargoes. The completion of the refrigerated container yard allows NC Ports to better support the growing agriculture and grocery sectors across North Carolina and the entire southeastern United States,” said Paul J. Cozza, North Carolina Ports executive director.
Officials say the port’s efficiency is enhanced with the new yard being positioned near the Port of Wilmington Cold Storage.
“As North Carolina grows, it is important our business adapts to meet the needs of our existing and future customers," said Hans C.E. Bean, chief commercial officer of North Carolina Ports. “The new refrigerated container yard highlights NC Ports’ commitment to improving infrastructure as we move another step closer to becoming the next great cold cargo port.”
Refrigerated container volume through the port quadrupled from Fiscal Year 2014 to Fiscal Year 2019.
“Supporting the refrigerated cargo sector is a strategic goal for NC Ports," said Robert A. Wicker, chairman of the North Carolina State Ports Authority Board of Directors. “Our investment in the refrigerated container yard will help strengthen the Port of Wilmington’s position as a premier hub for perishables.”
